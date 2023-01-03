Prince Andrew may ‘take an overdose’ as King Charles III ‘turns against him’: predicts psychic

Prince Andrew was recently warned of a troublesome year as a psychic, who predicted Queen’s death, claimed that something terrible will happen to the royal.
During his conversation with Metro, Craig Hamilton-Parker said that some sort of illness could hit one of the royal children.
"In a deep meditation state recently and when in contact with my spirit guides Prince Andrew appeared and something awful happened to him,” he told the outlet.
"I think he will go through a psychological breakdown and it really hits him with the death of his mother and I see King Charles turning against him.
"He may do something like take an overdose but I didn’t see him dying - I also have feelings about the psychological health of King Charles and him admitting later in the year of a depression after the high of the coronation,” the psychic added.
