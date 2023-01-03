Adele ‘waddles’ around stage in Las Vegas as she reveals chronic back pain

File footage

Adele spoke about her struggles with chronic back pain as she was seen hobbling across the across the stage during her New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, told the crowd about her health condition while handing out T-shirts to the concert attendees and complained the condition has made it difficult for her to run from one side of the venue to the other.

Adele said, “I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage.” She was heard saying in a video obtained by the Daily Star, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

The Easy On Me singer has been struggling with chronic back pain for almost two decades. Speaking to The Face, she revealed that the issues started at age 15 after she slipped a disk while sneezing.

Adele also told the publication that she’s been in pain with her back for like “half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”

The singer admitted that her 100-pound weight loss and intense exercise regimen – including core work – had helped alleviate some of the issues.

“I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, [and] my back don’t play up as much,” she said. “It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”

Weekends with Adele is set to continue until March 25, 2023, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.