‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani reacts to ‘strange’ Harry Styles cameo in ‘Eternals’

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is sceptical about Harry Styles’ entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harry Styles made a cameo appearance is Marvel’s 2021 Eternals in the after-credits scene. The brief clip saw Styles introduced as Eros (aka Starfox, the brother of Thanos) alongside his companion Pip, via Digital Spy.

Eros surprises Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) on board the Domo. Although his appearance is brief, it’s been teased that we could be seeing a lot more of Harry's character in future MCU films.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Vellani reacted to the possibility of the One Direction alum having a major role in MCU.

“I feel so weird about it! I don’t know. It’s strange. I wonder, I really wonder if they’re gonna go ahead and do something with the character, or if they just teased it for the sake of it.”

She continued, “Because I know Chloe Zhao is a big Harry Styles fan. But then you have all of the Harry Styles fandom in the MCU fandom, how chaotic would that be?”

Speaking with Empire in 2021, director of Eternals Chloe Zhao confirmed that Eros is an Eternal in the MCU as he is in the comics. “He's an Eternal, and he was stationed on Titan – 10 of them were, just like the 10 Eternals on Earth, assuming Titan is also a host planet at some point,” she told the magazine, expanding on the franchise lore.

According to CBR, it is possible that Styles would reprise the role in Eternals 2, a project which, despite rumours, has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel.