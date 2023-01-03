Prince William handed over King Charles ‘campaigning baton’ amid Prince Harry’ interview

FileFootage

While Prince Harry gears up for another bombshell interview, his brother Prince William has been handed over king Charles III’s ‘championing baton’, said a royal commentator.



Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the new monarch will be taking a step back from some of the duties during a busy year ahead.

The expert explained to the outlet that Charles and Camilla will be “working very hard as long as their health permits” as the Queen Consort will “take a leaf out of the Queen’s book and step up their engagements”.

"With the larger workload, he won’t be able to concentrate on the causes he has so vehemently in the past, so I don’t think we’ll see him out campaigning for the environment.

“But when the opportunity arises, he will try to get his message across. I think he has handed that baton on to William now,” Jennie added.

She continued: “2023 will continue for Charles and the royal family with getting on with the job” adding that Camilla’s job is a “vital part” in the new year.