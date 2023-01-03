Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte’s adorable twinning moment: WATCH

file footage

Kate Middleton is known to be a fashionista and it seems her mini-me, Princess Charlotte, is following in her mum’s footsteps with her fashion choices!



The Princess of Wales was spotted in Lapland UK with her family, including husband Prince William and kids George, Charlotte, and Louis, and one thing stuck out to royal fans; Princess Charlotte’s winter boots that are known to be Kate’s favourite brand!

The Wales’ family was spotted by fans on their mini holiday getaway, and as per Hello magazine, Princess Charlotte was seen rocking a pair of Penelope Chilvers knee-high boots with a navy anorak and burgundy leggings.

Charlotte’s ‘Mini Me Tassel Boot’ in the colour ‘Conker Brown’, as per Hello, are just a mini version of Kate’s ‘Long Leather Tassel Boots’ from Penelope Chilvers, which she has worn since the past 20 years!

The Princess of Wales was first spotted wearing them while still studying with Prince William at the St Andrew’s University. She has since worn them many times with the boots featuring at royal tours, official engagements and even festivals.