King Charles to invite Lady Susan Hussey to coronation despite race row

King Charles will reportedly invite Queen Elizabeth’s close aide Lady Susan Hussey to his coronation in May despite her race row.



The Sunday Mirror, per Reuters, quoting a source reported the invite is said to be reserved after Prince William’s godmother extended an apology to charity boss Ngozi Fulani who accused her of “racist abuse” for asking her where was “really from” at a royal reception.

As per the publication, Susan was on the guest list for the May 6 coronation, but invitations have yet to be sent.

An insider told the newspaper: “Lady Susan received private support from friends during the aftermath of what happened. Some politely canvassed the suggestion Lady Susan should be made welcome at the coronation.

“It was pointed out the many years of service and duty she gave the Queen, to whom she was a loyal confidante. With relations now smoothed over between Buckingham Palace and Ms Fulani, the King is now able to extend an invitation to Lady Susan.”

Around 2,000 guests are expected at Charles’ two-hour Westminster coronation, expected to be one of the most watched television events of 2023.