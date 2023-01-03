Jeremy Renner underwent second surgery for ‘blunt chest trauma’ following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner had to go through a surgery after he got into a snow plough accident on Monday, January 2, 2023.

After sustaining injuries on his property in Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, the Hawkeye actor was immediately taken to a hospital where he underwent a surgery. According to authorities, he was the only party involved in the incident.

Renner’s representative issued a statement to People Magazine, in which it was stated that the actor suffered a blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor has so far required two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in the accident, a source close to the actor previously told CNN.



The statement added, “Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Local authorities said the Marvel star, 51, was airlifted to a hospital following the incident.

“At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the statement continued.

Following the incident, a rep told the outlet that “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Shortly after, a source told People Magazine on Monday that Renner's injuries were “extensive,” while a rep said he remained in “critical but stable condition.”