Celine Dion’s fans express dismay after singer is left off Rolling Stone’s Greatest Singers list

Celine Dion’s fans were shocked to see their iconic singer left off the Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.



According to Rolling Stone editors, the list consists of “all the vocalists that have shaped history and defined our lives – from smooth operators to raw shouters, from gospel to punk, from Sinatra to Selena to SZA.”

The list included Billie Eilish (198), Taylor Swift (102) and Bruce Springsteen (77) among others.

Nevertheless, fans were quick to notice the Canadian singer did not make it onto the list.

Celine’s ardent fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over cutting off the singer from the list.

“Like how the actual f is she NOT in the list!!? Like what were they smoking when making this list! This is an insult to music!” wrote one user.

Another tweeted, “Anyone who fails to not only mention Celine Dion, but not include her in Top 5 of greatest singers, has no business writing for a music organisation. This list is full of disrespect to artists who can actually sing.”

Rolling Stone, on the other hand, pointed out, “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

Meanwhile, Celine hasn’t shared her reaction over the list. Last month, the singer revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome via Instagram.