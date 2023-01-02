Andy Cohen jokes about sober New Year's Eve

Since CNN forbade its anchors from drinking on the New Year's Eve broadcast, Andy Cohen made jokes about a sober New Year's Eve and had non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on the programme, according to US Magazine.



As an alternative, Cooper and Cohen took non-alcoholic shots of various liquids including pickle juice, buttermilk, and vinegar.

Cohen said, "So we should talk about the elephant in the room. We can’t drink, alright! We can’t drink. But it’s fine. It’s totally cool.”

When asked by Cooper if he would make it through the broadcast without drinking, Cohen said, "That’s the question. We will see! Do I have a pocket full of edibles? I do. Will I take them? I don’t think so. I don’t know, it’s a long night. This is a telethon with no disease, do you understand? We’re here all night passing time.”

It was reported in November 2022 that CNN wanted to sober up its New Year's Eve broadcast which is why it barred its anchors from drinking.