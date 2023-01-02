Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome new addition to their brood in 2023?

Prince William and his sweet wife Kate Middleton are again making headlines about their baby number four as a fortune teller has predicted that more royal births will be announced in 2023.



Jemima Packington, who predicts the future using asparagus, has revealed her top forecasts about members of the royal family for 2023, seeing about the possibility of more births in the palace.

The asparamancer, who successfully predicted major events such as Brexit, as well as Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, has also said that there will be a health scare for Princess Anne.

The 65-year-old, who also predicted the Queen’s death, claims to have divine knowledge of the future by tossing spears into the air and interpreting how they land.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who are proud parents of their three sweet children, seemed to be very relaxed about the possibility of another baby, some even claimed Kate Middleton is already pregnant with baby number four.