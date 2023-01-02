Vanessa Hudgens says ‘goodbye forever’ to vaping in 2023: Photo

Vanessa Hudgens has recently made a New Year’s resolution to stop vaping in 2023.



Lately, the High School Musical star took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself enjoying the new year celebration.

In the picture, the actress could be seen donning a revealing sequined black body suit under a long fuzzy coat. In her hand, she was holding a red vape next to the message, “Goodbye forever.”

In the caption, the 34-year-old star wrote, “Anyone else giving up vaping for the new year?”

Vanessa’s decision to leave vaping came one week after California endorsed a ban on the sale of “flavoured tobacco”.

According to CBS news, policy alleged that “fruit and candy-flavoured e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encourage teens to get hooked on nicotine.

Earlier, Vanessa also shared 10 slides on IG while captioned it, “Popped my hosting cherry on the red carpet at the Oscars, then did it again for Vogue at the Met and MTV. Did 2 film I love. Had some epic fashion moments.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa celebrates Christmas with her 26-year-old boyfriend Cole Tucker.

