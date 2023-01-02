Prince Harry should ‘decide what he wants’, expert warns ahead of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry is being urged to decide what he really wants ahead of the release of his memoir Spare

Prince Harry is being urged to decide what he really wants ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and as he claims in a new interview that he wants his family back just weeks after his bombshell Netflix show.

The ultimatum for the Duke of Sussex came from royal expert Jennie Bond after reports suggested that his upcoming book Spare will further drive a wedge between him and Prince William.

Speaking on GB News about Prince Harry’s book, Bond said: “I think even that title is very revealing. But I want to know, what is it that Harry wants?”

“Feuds between brothers, between siblings, go back as far as Cain and Abel if you like. There's nothing new about that. So, what did Harry want? Did he want the destiny into which William was born? Does he want to be King? I think not,” Bond continued.

She then added: “I think that Harry doesn't like very much about the way the institution of our monarchy works. I don't think he'd like the fact that his wings will be clipped even further like his father’s now that he is monarch. I don't think he'd like anything about it.”

Bond then urged Prince Harry to “Look back if you like to George the sixth and his brother Edward the eighth, who abdicated and handed this chalice to his brother Bertie. His wife, the Queen mother, was crying, when they knew this was to be their destiny. She didn't want him to be King. So, what is it that Harry wants?”

The comments came just before Prince Harry, in a snippet from his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, said that he would ‘like to have his father, brother back’.