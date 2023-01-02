Oprah Winfrey welcomes 2023 with a ‘gratitude’ 10-mile hike on a mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey has recently ringed in to 2023 with an end-of-year gratitude joined by her best friend Gayle King.



On Sunday, the talk show host took to Instagram and posted a video of 10-mile hike on a picturesque mountain.

In the clip, Oprah opened up about her knee surgery that happened a year ago and she could not walk.

Therefore, this hike is a “big deal” for her.

Sharing the post, Oprah wrote, “During this “gratitude” hike I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago, I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”

In the following post, The Color Purple star achieved her milestone and to celebrate, she revealed that she’s fond of bread and hence, would have a “bread picnic” after making it to the top of the mountain.



“Once we made it to the top, we celebrated with a BREAD picnic!” penned the 68-year-old.

Oprah continued, “As you walk into this new year, take this as a reminder to put one foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other.”

“One foot in front of the other. And whether you’re hiking an actual mountain or just tackling a problem, remember to look at how far you’ve come and not how far you have left to go. Happy 2023,” she added.

In another video, Oprah showed her friend Gayle who sounded breathless and exhausted and they were seen teasing each other.



“How did @gayleking do during our 5-hour hike? (7 hours for Gayle, actually.) Here you go—she says her toes hurt today,” captioned Oprah.



