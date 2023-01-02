Kylie Jenner spotted shedding tears? Fans spot concerning details

Kardashians fans have been speculating if Kylie Jenner was papped hiding her tears behind her dark glasses in recent photos.
The Kylie Cosmetic mogul was recently papped with her sister Kendall Jenner as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado.
During the outing, the 25-year-old reality star rocked a long sheepskin coat but covered her face as she walked to her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
However, fans were worried about Kylie’s apparent downcast body language as one fan wrote: “Does she look like she was crying?”
“Why is she wearing sunglasses at night?” wrote another fan.
Although Kylie was accompanied by her A-list friends including Hailey Bieber, Justin Beiber and Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, the absence of her baby daddy Travis Scott was evidently felt.
