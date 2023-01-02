Christian Bale in 'The Pale Blue Eyes': 'No method acting'

Christian Bale is famous for his Method acting; however, in the Netflix period film The Pale Blue Eyes, the star did not exhibit Method acting, as per co-star Harry Melling.

During an interview with The Independent, the Harry Potter actor recounted working with the Oscar winner.

“My experience working on it was that we’d turn up, not really talk about the scene, and just start playing it,” adding that he “doesn’t really know” what constitutes Method acting.

“There was no staying in character, but I guess you’re always held within some form of character just because you’re wearing the clothes and you’re in that environment as that person.”

Melling added, “I think Method acting sometimes gets a branding that’s unhelpful.”

Earlier, The Dark Knight star told THR that because he “never studied properly” professional acting, each role came with a new challenge.

“On every single film, I think to myself, ‘Oh God, what have I done? How did I get myself into this again? They’re going to realize that I’ve got no idea what I’m doing,'” Bale said.

“But I think that’s why I’m still interested in doing it because I don’t really have any technique. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s a Method actor,’ but I’m not a Method actor because that takes studying. I just do whatever I feel like I’ve got to do on the day.