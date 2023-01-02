Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ features ‘meeting minutes’ from Prince William meeting

Insiders warn Prince Harry is planning on including ‘minute 'meetings’ and details from his chat with Prince William, during Megxit talks, in the memoir.
This inside scoop has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Telegraph.
According to their findings, Prince William intends to go ‘easy’ on King Charles but has “these minute details, and a description of the fight between” him and Prince William.
“I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” the same insider even went as far as to claim.
This revelation in response to Prince Harry’s prior accusations about Prince William’s ‘screaming match’ with him during Megxit talks.
