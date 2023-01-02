Kylie Jenner fans unimpressed with her singing skills: ‘Beyoncé is shaking’

Kylie Jenner was hilariously roasted by fans after she flaunted her singing skills at her New Year Eve bash, a video of which was leaked online.

The reality TV star could be seen holding the mic while facing the DJ at the bash in the viral video as she croons, "It's coming, it's coming. Yeah!"

Donning a sizzling black dress, the Kylie Cosmetics owner turned around as she laughed with her sister Kendall Jenner, who sported a stylish cowboy hat.

However, Kylie’s fans were not impressed with her singing skills as they bashed her for being “corny and annoying” as per report by The Sun.

Picture Credits: The Sun

"Beyoncé is shaking,” one fan jokingly wrote on Reddit as another user replied, "I love Kylie but Beyoncé shouldn't worry at all LOL"

"So (expletive) corny and annoying,” another critic penned. “It’s giving high school teenager after one mikes hard lemonade."

"Who’s strangling the cat?" one user hilariously roasted the star while one amusingly wrote, “After Rise and Shine, Kylie has announced her second single, It’s Coming."

Some true fans of Kylie were of the opinion that the she should be allowed to have fun without being judged for her singing.