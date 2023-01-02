Zardari-led delegation meeting MQM-P leadership over delimitation concerns today

— PPP Media Cell/ file

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed on Monday that coalition party leaders are holding a meeting today under former president Asif Zardari, to examine Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) objections over Karachi and Hyderabad's delimitation.

Sources say that representatives of the federal government, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan, Khalid Magsi, and Asad Mahmood, will participate in the huddle, while convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will lead the MQM-P delegation.

Sources say that the delegation will also visit MQM-P’s office in Bahadurabad.

The meeting comes after MQM-P's threat to quit the central government and stage protests if "fresh delimitation" of constituencies for LG polls is not completed in Karachi and Hyderabad before January 15.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that local government (LG) elections would take place on January 15 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media at the Sehwan airport, CM Murad said that MQM-P has its viewpoint regarding constituencies, which has been shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“It is up to the ECP to decide in this regard. We will act accordingly.”

When asked about Khalid Maqbool and Kamran Tessori's statements, the chief minister said he hadn't heard their comments.

“Today, there is a meeting chaired by Asif Zardari, and all our allies, including federal minister Ayaz Sadiq and others, will attend.”

Murad Ali Shah said there are problems, and the government has to make difficult decisions about the prevailing economic crisis.

On Sunday, MQM-P chief Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said they decided to adopt a strict stance over the delimitation issue.

MQM-P Rabita Committee meeting, headed by its convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, threatened to quit the ruling coalition government in the Centre and kick off protests if "fresh delimitation" of constituencies for local body polls is not conducted in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of January 15.

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif called Asif Ali Zardari and urged him to address the MQM-P’s reservations concerning the agreement's implementation.



‘Trying to unite all factions of MQM’

In a separate statement, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he is trying to unite all the factions of the MQM.

Stressing the need for unity, Tessori said that everyone needs to fix his intentions.

Political parties vanish when disunity emerges in their ranks, he warned.

The Sindh governor also said that he had asked the PPP to fulfill its promises made with the MQM-P. He added that the MQM-P would be free to decide if the PPP did not keep its promises.