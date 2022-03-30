The inside details of MQM-Opposition agreement

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P and the joint Opposition reached an agreement comprising 27 points days before voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.
The sources privy to the matter said that all the key leaders of the joint Opposition signed the agreement as guarantors. PPP’s Saeed Ghani and MQM-P’s Javed Haneef played a major role in helping both sides to reach the deal that paves the way to oust Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Some of the key points of the agreement are as under:
Earlier today, MQM-P’s Rabita Committee endorsed the agreement signed with the joint Opposition as part of a deal to support the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.
The party’s top decision-making body met today to review the political development taking place in the country and gave its assent to the agreement reached with the Opposition, senior party leader Aminul Haq told Geo News.
Prior to the meeting, the MQM-P’s federal ministers Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem sent their resignations to the PM Office.
Haq said that the body has also endorsed their resignations, adding, “a new era is starting and we would make practical efforts for urban Sindh.”
In a big blow to the ruling PTI, MQM-P has agreed to support the Opposition and an important press conference in this regard will be held at 4pm today (Wednesday).
With the announcement of the MQM joining the opposition, PM Imran Khan will lose the majority in the National Assembly as the number of joint Opposition in the House will reach 177 - five more than the required number of 172 needed.
Senior leader of the MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed through his Twitter account that the agreement between the united Opposition and MQM-P has been finalised and after the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC and MQM-P Coordination Committee, media will be informed.
PMD chief meteorologist says Karachi will remain in grip of hot weather till April 1
“All the political decisions were taken in consultation with him and have his full support,” says Chaudhry Shujaat
Wasim Akhtar demands of the government to ensure safe recovery of missing workers, reopening of sealed offices and...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold meetings with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, his Russian and...
BAP's Khalid Magsi says he wants country to be handled anew; Fazl claims PM Imran has become a burden on his "masters"
A government delegation will meet the leadership of MQM-P tonight to hold further discussions, sources say