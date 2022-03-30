The inside details of MQM-Opposition agreement

Photo: PPP Media Cell/file

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P and the joint Opposition reached an agreement comprising 27 points days before voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that all the key leaders of the joint Opposition signed the agreement as guarantors. PPP’s Saeed Ghani and MQM-P’s Javed Haneef played a major role in helping both sides to reach the deal that paves the way to oust Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Some of the key points of the agreement are as under:

The Sindh government will ensure the implementation of the rural-urban quota in all government jobs in the province.

Soon after the local body elections, the PPP-led government will announce the “provincial finance commission”.

All the Sindh urban domiciles issued illegally will be cancelled.

MQM-P will be taken into confidence over transfers and posting of the local body and administrative officers in urban areas of the province.

All the major development projects will be launched after consultation with PPP and MQM-P.

Both the parties will participate in the legislation process to empower the local body system and their representatives.

MQM-P is no more with PTI

Earlier today, MQM-P’s Rabita Committee endorsed the agreement signed with the joint Opposition as part of a deal to support the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The party’s top decision-making body met today to review the political development taking place in the country and gave its assent to the agreement reached with the Opposition, senior party leader Aminul Haq told Geo News.

Prior to the meeting, the MQM-P’s federal ministers Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem sent their resignations to the PM Office.

Haq said that the body has also endorsed their resignations, adding, “a new era is starting and we would make practical efforts for urban Sindh.”

Big blow to PM Imran-led govt

In a big blow to the ruling PTI, MQM-P has agreed to support the Opposition and an important press conference in this regard will be held at 4pm today (Wednesday).

With the announcement of the MQM joining the opposition, PM Imran Khan will lose the majority in the National Assembly as the number of joint Opposition in the House will reach 177 - five more than the required number of 172 needed.

Senior leader of the MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed through his Twitter account that the agreement between the united Opposition and MQM-P has been finalised and after the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC and MQM-P Coordination Committee, media will be informed.

