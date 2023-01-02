Johnny Marr honours Modest Mouse former bandmate and 'friend' Jeremiah Green

Former Modest Mouse band member Johnny Marr paid heartfelt tribute to late Jeremiah Green who died Saturday, December 31st, 2022.



The drummer and co-founder of the band had lost his battle to cancer.

The musician’s passing was announced by Modest Mouse in an emotional social media post on New Year’s Eve. The rocker is survived by his wife Lauren and their son Wilder.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Green.

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Marr shared a tribute for Green following the news of his passing.



According to Page Six, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, initially revealed that her son had stage 4 cancer in a Facebook post on Christmas Day.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” Namatame wrote alongside photos of her son.

After his passing, Namatame broke the sad news. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” she wrote.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Green founded Modest Mouse alongside lead singer Issac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1992. He performed with Modest Mouse until 2003, when he opted to leave the band. Green’s hiatus lasted only one year and rejoined his bandmates in 2004.