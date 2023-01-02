Demi Lovato spends New Year with beau Jutes on a ski trip: ‘immaculate vibes’

Demi Lovato rang in the New Year with boyfriend Jutes.

In an Instagram post shared on New Year’s Day, Cool for the Summer crooner shared a carousel of photos and videos from their snowy getaway.

In the first image, the duo shares a smooch, bundled up in hoodies and jackets during a light snowfall. The next image shows the two posing in full snowboarding gear, posing in front of a bear statue and a sign of San Gorgonio Wilderness. Lovato then shows the glimpse of the white snow from the chair lift, followed by a cosy corner, with two cups of hot chocolate and a woven snowman.

And there are a bunch of more smiling images of the two and their experience snowboarding together.

“Ended the new year like this [sparkly stars emoji] wishing you all the best for 2023 [black heart emoji],” she captioned the IG post.

In the comments, Jutes wrote, “immaculate vibes [peaceful smiley emoji] i love u the most”



On his IG handle, Jutes shared a lookback on all the special moments of 2022, which he shared quite a few with Lovato. He captioned it, “helluva year. grateful for all the world class people in my life who make it worth living. love u all very much [black heart emoji]”

To his post, Lovato responded, “I’m so beyond grateful to have met and fell in love w you this year.. I’m amazed by you everyday. I love you so much angel [black heart emoji]”

He also shared some images from Demi’s carousel. On Demi’s portrait in which she is seen smiling with her eyes closed, he wrote, “CUTEST OF ALL TIME”

According to E! News, the couple recently went public with their relationship, having stepped out for a date in New York City on August 16th, 2022. At the time, an eyewitness told the outlet that the pair "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.

Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album Holy Fvck, Demi was photographed holding hands with the musician, whose full name is Jordan Lutes.

PEOPLE first confirmed Lovato's new relationship in early August, with a source revealing at the time: "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."