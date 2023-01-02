Prince Harry shows King Charles 'bitter' in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry's bombshell autobiography will destroy his relationship with his family, says insider.

The source told The Sunday Times: “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting.

“Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

Prince Harry's 'raw' and 'unflinching' book is set to release this month.