Strictly's Hamza Yassin 'heartbroken' after pro partner Jowita 'ditched' him for Giovanni

Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin has reportedly been left 'devastated' after professional partner Jowita Pryzstal’s budding romance with Strictly Pro Giovanni Pernice was revealed.

Jowita and Hamza lifted the Glitterball Trophy in December as winners of the dancing competition. However, it appears Hamza could have fallen for his professional dancing partner whilst the pair spent hours in rehearsals.

Hamza, 32, was described as being "besotted" with his 28-year-old dancing partner as they competed on the BBC show.

However, Jowita has been secretly dating professional dancer and 2021 winner Giovanni Pernice as the loved-up couple were pictured kissing backstage.

While the Strictly couple's romance is hotting up, it's apparently left Jowita's celebrity partner Hamza saddened as he reportedly wanted to see if their friendship could be something more.

A source told The Sun: "Hamza and Jowita became very close and at times were quite touchy-feely. People would often see them sneak off together.

"But while Jowita thinks the world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kept him slightly at arm’s length."

The insider added that when it became clear that she was involved with Giovanni, the reason for her keeping her distance became clear.

"While Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated," they added.



