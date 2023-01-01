In Pakistan, establishment is name of ‘one person’: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan interacts during a session with Centre of Islam and Global Affairs. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, without taking names, claimed that in Pakistan, the establishment is the name of "one person.”

"Former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s setup is still working in the establishment," the ex-prime minister said during a conversation with journalists as he continued the tirade against the former army chief, whom he blames now for his government's ouster.

Khan, who was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly in April 2022, said the ex-army chief did not want accountability in the county, hence, his relations with Gen (retd) Bajwa turned worsened.



In response to a question, Khan said Bajwa was expressing solidarity with him after stabbing him in the back.

Recalling his last meeting with the former army chief, Khan said Gen Bajwa termed him a “playboy”, adding that he replied: “Yes, I had been a playboy.”

'Imran accuses Bajwa of hiring the services of Husain Haqqani'

The former prime minister accused Gen (retd) Bajwa of hiring the services of Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, for lobbying in the US.



Haqqani was accused of seeking US action against Pakistan's military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama Bin Laden’s compound amid an increasing rift between the civilian and military leadership.

He was accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, bypassing relevant authorities, and embezzling funds.

The deposed prime minister also said Haqqani launched a campaign against him and had been promoting the former army chief in the US.

Imran Khan backs Ramiz Raja

In response to a question regarding the coalition government’s decision to replace former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, Imran Khan said Najam Sethi has nothing to do with cricket.

Berating the coalition government for making amendments to the Constitution of the board, the World Cup-winning cricketer-turned-politician said: “Ramia Raja flourished the sport and also saved money.”

It must be noted that Raja was sacked just days after the national team suffered a humiliating first-ever 3-0 home series whitewash at the hands of England, according to a government notice.

But a change had been on the cards since April last year when Imran Khan — a former national team captain — was ousted as prime minister and replaced by Shehbaz Sharif.

A government notice seen Sharif's cabinet had dismissed Raja, and the PCB would now be run by a 14-member committee headed by Sethi, who has twice served as chairman.

However, Khan claimed that the cricket body was destroyed by bringing back Sethi.