Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reason behind Megxit laid bare: DETAILS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal roles in 2020’s Megxit, and a royal author claimed that the Royals’ New Year post from the time was instrumental in their decision, reported Mirror UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their duties as senior royals in early 2020, and subsequently moved to the US, with the move coming months after speculation that they were ‘unhappy’ with royal life.

Commenting on this in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal author Andrew Morton claimed that perhaps Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave was finalised following the release of a photo by the late Queen Elizabeth to mark the new year; it featured her alongside the three heirs to the throne, Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

As per Morton: “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”

“The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry,” the author further stated, highlighting how the Queen’s photo was a symbol of the future of the monarchy and excluded the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since set up home in Montecito, where they now live in a mansion with their two kids Archie and Lilibet.