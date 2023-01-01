King Charles’ celebration demands ‘crass’ when Britain is ‘struggling to afford necessities’

King Charles’ has just come under fire for his demands for the coronation, despite there being a living crisis in Britain.
This accusation has been issued by anti-monarchist, Graham Smith.
He believes the £100million cost is something Britain cannot afford given the living crisis and warned, “Working people are struggling to pay rent and mortgages and feed their kids.”
According to a report by Express UK, Mr Smith was quoted saying, “It is utterly crass for Charles to demand a coronation that will be every bit as extravagant as the last one.”
“The coronation isn’t necessary, he is already King. This is all about promoting the monarchy and satisfying his ego.”
This comes shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised the world the very “best of Britain”.
