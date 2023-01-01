Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch first week of 2023

Netflix is all set to release a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies for its audience to entertain throughout the new year.



Here's the list of everything scheduled to release in the first week of 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 1st:

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Kaleidoscope

Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You

Lady Voyeur

Leap Year

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Life

Minority Report

Monster

Mousa (2021)

National Security

New Amsterdam

Old People!

The Aviator

The ‘Burbs

The Conjuring

The Mindy Project

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Raid 2

The Way of the Househusband

Old Enough!

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition .

Rocky Movie Collection

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

op Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins .

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

Coming to Netflix on January 2nd:

Side Dish

Coming to Netflix on January 4th:

How I Became a Gangster

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

Coming to Netflix on January 5th:

#ABtalks

10 Minutes Gone

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia

Mars One

Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead

Coming to Netflix on January 6th: