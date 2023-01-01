Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton surprise fans with ‘Stars Are Blind’ performance on New Year’s Eve

File footage

Miley Cyrus surprised fans with a special and memorable New Year’s Eve performance featuring Paris Hilton and Sia.



The Wrecking Ball star ringed in the New Year 2023 with her stunning, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on NBC. The diva entertained hundreds of fans live from Miami with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Miley, halfway through her set, came out to sing the 2006 pop hit number by Paris Hilton ‘Stars Are Blind’. Much to fans’ surprise, the Climb singer’s solo performance turned into the best New Year’s Eve gift to the concertgoers as Miley was joined by Sia, and then the icon herself, Paris.

All three gorgeous women set the stage on fire with the electrifying performance on the hit number, which Paris just re-released under the new name, Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version).

Miley also performed on Party In The USA, with Miami twist, featuring new lyrics and replacing Britney Spears‘ name for Paris.

For the glam concert, Miley first rocked out the sultry mini dress. Before she changed into a silky silver and gold flapper dress, she also performed a remix version of her latest hit, Midnight Sky.