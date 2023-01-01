Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded the most annoying celebs of 2022

Prince Harry his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly topped the list of ‘Celebrities You’re Sick of in 2022'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020, have been named the most annoying celebrities of 2022.



The two snagged a spot on Ranker's recently released ‘Celebrities You’re Sick of in 2022', with Harry leading the list of figures readers have reportedly grown weary of.

The Ranker article indicates that the former Suits star has received a total of 24,201 votes out of the more than 416,000 votes cast.

King Charles' younger son Harry, on the other hand, received an almost stark 21,492 votes - both serving as more than five percent of the nearly half a million votes received.

Names to round out the top ten this year included US TV host Oprah Winfrey as well as Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, James Corden, Kim Kardashian and several others.

The list also included stars who saw their reputations come into question this year - such as Kanye West and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan and Harry have caused a stir throughout the year with their interviews, podcasts and docuseries, allegedly targeting the royal family.

Amber Heard largely failed defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp saw her steal the four-spot, while figures like Chrissy Teigen - who came in eighth - and West and ex-wife Kardashian, also made it into the top ten.

Kardashian, long a stalwart on such lists, was joined by West after he was largely canceled this year for rants disparaging Jewish people, while Heard became the target of ire in the wake of the libel trial involving her ex-husband which raked over their marriage.