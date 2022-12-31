Ruggero Deodato, director of 'Cannibal Holocaust' passes awat at 89

Italian director Ruggero Deodato, best known for helming Cannibal Holocaust, passed away on Thursday at the age of 83, according to Mid-Day.



As per reports, no detailed information about his death has been revealed. Ruggero was well known for directing the 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust which also got him arrested on the charges of killing and animal abuse.

Cannibal Holocaust was a hyper-realistic found-footage horror film which got into many controversies and was banned in more than 50 countries because people thought that the local actors were actually killed off-screen due to the film's severe and realistic-looking gore.

This film also got its director arrested on the charges of killing and animal abuse but the decision was later turned in his favour. Cannibal Holocaust is also claimed to be the pioneer of the found footage and mockumentary genres.

Apart from Cannibal Holocaust, Ruggero worked in many films and TV shows as a writer or director throughout the 1970s and 80s. He also made uncredited cameos in many of his films and TV shows.