Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass wish 'Happy New Year'

By Web Desk
December 31, 2022
Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass took to their respective social media accounts in order to whole-heartedly welcome the New Year.

 On December 31, Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious video from her 1997 Spice World movie on her Instagram account. 

She captioned the video, "New Year’s Eve Mood Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @MelanieCMusic @OfficialMelB xx VB."

Holly Willoughby shared her video, wishing New Year, in a plunging black dress with a bow, to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's account.

The broadcaster captioned the clip, "With love from @hollywilloughby... X #newyearseve #newyear #2023."

Myleene Klass shared a sweet moment with her youngest child Apollo, watching the "last sunset" of the year together during a family Maldives getaway.

