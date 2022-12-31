Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass wish 'Happy New Year'

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass took to their respective social media accounts in order to whole-heartedly welcome the New Year.
On December 31, Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious video from her 1997 Spice World movie on her Instagram account.
She captioned the video, "New Year’s Eve Mood Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @MelanieCMusic @OfficialMelB xx VB."
Holly Willoughby shared her video, wishing New Year, in a plunging black dress with a bow, to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's account.
The broadcaster captioned the clip, "With love from @hollywilloughby... X #newyearseve #newyear #2023."
Myleene Klass shared a sweet moment with her youngest child Apollo, watching the "last sunset" of the year together during a family Maldives getaway.
American YouTuber Jeffree Star reveals how Hollywood elites have tried to ruin him
Miley Cyrus shares her new year resolution on Today’s show
Kim Kardashian's move to give her staffer ‘uniforms’ was recently analyzed by a psychologist.
Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her, reveals insider
Royal fans might get to read another book after Prince Harry’s memoir, as an astrologer predicted
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months, report