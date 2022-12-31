Jeffree Star shares shocking revelations about Britney Spears and Kanye West

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has recently claimed that Britney Spears and Kanye West’s erratic behaviour is due to Illuminati.



On Friday, Jeffree, who is also known as a make-up artist, took to Twitter and revealed that he made narrow escape from Illuminati.

The make-up influencer also shared that he left Hollywood alive as he’s prevented from disclosing the truth about the industry elites.

"What a crazy year… I escaped the Illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful,” he tweeted.

In the following tweet, Jeffree wrote, “In 2020, I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainise me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me.”

He added, “If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney Spears & Kayne West.”

Jeffree further said, “Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated. I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with.”

For the unversed, Kanye has been riled up because of his anti-Semitic and White Lives Matter statements.

Meanwhile, Britney has been posting photos and videos that worried her fans about her health and well-being.