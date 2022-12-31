Kourtney Kardashian trying to get pregnant after taking break from IVF: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly trying to conceive a child with Travis Barker after she took a break from her challenging IVF journey.

An insider told The Sun that The Kardashians star is not given up on her hopes of welcoming a child with the Blink-182 drummer.

"Travis and Kourtney would still love a baby together. They're still trying," the insider split to the outlet. "She took a break from IVF but that doesn't mean plans changed.

"They're hoping to welcome a baby in the near future,” the source revealed.

The Poosh founder has talked about her fertility treatments in the first season of The Kardashians saying that IVF "hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Later, in an interview on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney said that she and Travis are “done with IVF” now.

This comes amid rumours that Kourtney is expecting a baby with Travis after she dropped a picture of herself holding her belly.

“Baby on the way,” one fan wrote on her Instagram photo while another asked, "Hand on a baby bump?"

One social media user questioned: "She's pregnant?"