Brooklyn Beckham opens up on cooking for Nicola Peltz's big family

Brooklyn Beckham revealed the most number of people he has ever cooked for is his wife Nicola Peltz’s big family.

The aspiring chef made the revelations in his recent conversation with Interview Magazine while he dished on his love for cooking.

Brooklyn was asked about the most number of people he has ever cooked for and if he made anything for his own family.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham replied, “Yes, I have cooked for my family, but it’s difficult since they live in London.”

“Probably the most amount of people I’ve cooked for was my wife’s family. She has six brothers, eight siblings and they all have girlfriends.

“So probably her family, which I guess are my family as well, is the most amount of people I’ve cooked for. All of us together at a table, probably like 25 people,” he added.

Previously in an interview with Variety, Brooklyn revealed that he is “almost 100 per cent self-taught”

“Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he said,

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking,” Brooklyn shared