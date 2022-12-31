'Solo: A Star Wars Story' filmmaker reacts to sequel calls

Solo: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Ron Howard responded to the fans' calls for the film's sequel.
During an interview with NME, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed a discouraging update, "The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," he said. "I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."
"But there's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen, so I would never say never – but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters," he added.
Solo: A Star Wars Story came in 2019 and opened to positive reviews.
Celebrities divorces throughout 2022
American YouTuber Jeffree Star reveals how Hollywood elites have tried to ruin him
Miley Cyrus shares her new year resolution on Today’s show
Kim Kardashian's move to give her staffer ‘uniforms’ was recently analyzed by a psychologist.
Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her, reveals insider
Royal fans might get to read another book after Prince Harry’s memoir, as an astrologer predicted