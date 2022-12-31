Sam Asghari reacts to Britney Spears theories by fans: ‘They’re just being protective’

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears' fans for making wild theories about him.

When asked if he was “controlling Britney,” he told TMZ on Friday, December 30th, 2022, “No, I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

“You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [fans are] coming from.”

“They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans,” the model, 28, added.

While Asghari said his wife, 41, is in control of her own life, several fans have shared interesting theories and showed concern for the singer’s well-being given her social media antics.

After the Baby One More Time crooner deactivated her Instagram earlier this month, Asghari took to his own account on Instagram and shared a message about how social media can be “traumatising.”

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories December 7th, 2022. “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

Once Spears returned to the photo-sharing app, fans posed a theory that it is not actually Britney, instead she’s been replaced by a body double in new posts of her and husband Asghari.

In another instance this month, Asghari defended his wife against criticism for sharing nude images on social media.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” he commented on Instagram at the time, while admitting how he really felt about the NSFW posts.

“I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life,” the actor, 28, added.