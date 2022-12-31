Kim Kardashian drops fun selfies with kids after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian dropped adorable photographs with her kids on social media after she revealed that she has put some strict conditions for her children if they want to use social sites.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share fun selfies she captured with her children, Saint and Chicago, after finalizing divorce from Kanye West.

The Kardashians star could be seen snuggling with her kids while sporting a classic black tank top and gorgeously styled blonde tresses.

“My bb's,” she captioned the post.

This comes after Kim talked about her daughter North’s obsession with TikTok and how she monitors what her 9-year-old sees on the social media app.



Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast, the SKIMS said, "I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie — we always say every family is different.”

"With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages,” she added.

"So if [North's cousin] Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok,” Kim said.

She went on to add that North can only use TikTok on her mother’s phone while adding, "It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments."