Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are the creators of a ‘cheap and tacky reality series’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for creating a ‘a cheap and tacky reality series’ that’s being marketed as a docuseries.
This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and expert Paul Murray, during the course of his chat with co-host Rita Panahi.
There, he questioned, “How does their narrative even make sense” especially since they keep saying, “‘We’ve got this deeply racist media, Royal Family and the country, and the world presumably’.”
“Yet she was absolutely not only accepted but presented as the best thing that ever happened in this family in years.”
Even Panahi weighed in on everything during the course of Mr Murray’s chat and admitted, “Don’t need to shorten ‘Harry’, could shorten this blood reality series.”
“Can we actually call it what it is, because even ‘documentary’ its not a documentary, this is a cheap and tacky reality series without the entertainment value of a ‘Real Housewives’ or ‘The Kardashians’.”
Before concluding she also questioned how the couple ‘ever managed’ to get their “six-part reality series” paid for.
