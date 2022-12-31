Meghan Markle’s pal remarks about Andrew Tate arrest

Royal expert and close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has commented on the arrest of Andrew Tate.
Romanian prosecutors said Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.
The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.
Meghan and Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie took to Twitter and shared a tweet which says: “Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, confirming he was in the country.
“This is absolutely epic.”
Commenting on it, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted, “The fact a PIZZA BOX took him down is wild. 2022 has been a trip!.”
Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate's viral argument apparently led to the kick boxer's arrest
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has cooked food for almost 25 people of his wife Nicola Peltz's family
Spears and Asghati tied the knot at the singer’s California home in June, eight months after her controversial...
Blake Lively is looking back on one of her most glamourous moments from 2022.
A poll recently revealed that Brits sympathize with Prince William and Kate Middleton
King Charles will hand over a New Year Honour to Jason Knauf, who accused Meghan Markle of bullying