Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shared ‘evils of racism’ with doc that’s ‘therapy session in 4K’

Experts have blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for creating a ‘4K therapy session’ and branding it a documentary.
This accusation has been issued by Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi, all while chatting with Paul Murray.
He started by questioning the ‘audacity’ to brand ‘Harry & Meghan’ a documentary when in reality its “just a therapy session in 4K.”
“I think this is a therapy session in 4K,” Especially considering, “We only hear one side of the whole thing.”
Before signing off Mr Murray also accused the couple of ‘selling’ the image that “if you go on the journey with them, you’re gonna be cleansed of all of the ‘evils of racism’ and institutional awfulness of something she chose to join.”
Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate's viral argument apparently led to the kick boxer's arrest
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has cooked food for almost 25 people of his wife Nicola Peltz's family
Spears and Asghati tied the knot at the singer’s California home in June, eight months after her controversial...
Blake Lively is looking back on one of her most glamourous moments from 2022.
A poll recently revealed that Brits sympathize with Prince William and Kate Middleton
King Charles will hand over a New Year Honour to Jason Knauf, who accused Meghan Markle of bullying