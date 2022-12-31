Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shared ‘evils of racism’ with doc that’s ‘therapy session in 4K’

File Footage

Experts have blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for creating a ‘4K therapy session’ and branding it a documentary.



This accusation has been issued by Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi, all while chatting with Paul Murray.

He started by questioning the ‘audacity’ to brand ‘Harry & Meghan’ a documentary when in reality its “just a therapy session in 4K.”



“I think this is a therapy session in 4K,” Especially considering, “We only hear one side of the whole thing.”

Before signing off Mr Murray also accused the couple of ‘selling’ the image that “if you go on the journey with them, you’re gonna be cleansed of all of the ‘evils of racism’ and institutional awfulness of something she chose to join.”