Kim Kardashian dishes on the need to ‘let loose a little bit’ in her 40’s

Kim Kardashian sheds some light on her decision to turn to alcohol and coffee at the age of 42.

The reality TV star made this admission during her appearance on The Goop Podcast.

There, she weighed in on her decision to start drinking and consuming caffeine again and even admitted in defense, “I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol.”



When asked for her reasons, considering her inclining years, Kim admitted, “I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit.”

“I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN.”

“I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing.”

“So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before.”

Before concluding she also made it clear that, most days “I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun.”