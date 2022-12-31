Megan Fox says she is ‘seeking a girlfriend’ amid split rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is looking for a girlfriend.

The 36-year-old actress, who is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday, December 30, 2022 to announce that she’s currently "seeking a girlfriend.”

In a carousel posted on IG, Fox appears to be sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and sultry, cleavage-baring top. In a mix of images and video, Fox is seen smiling at the camera, showing off the rest of the empty car.

She captioned the post, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs”

The post comes after Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, spent Christmas Eve at Nobu in Malibu together, via Daily Mail.

Under the post, many famous gal pals commented to sign up for Fox’s offer.

Ruby Rose joined in on the fun. “Did @machinegunkelly NOT give you my application. I gave it to him daily while filming Taurus [laughing emojis]”

Social media influencer and TikTok personality, Chrissy Chlapecka, also popped in to say, ‘Hi.’ Another social personality and YouTuber Tana Mongeau wrote, “oh wow.”

Giving a nod to Taylor Swift’s hit song, Anti-Hero, Carli Bybel, said, “ITS ME… HI !!!!!!!”

Fox may be seeking a girlfriend, but Fox is engaged to 32-year-old rapper MGK in June 2020 after they began dating in May 2021. However, split rumours began swirling around the couple in September. However, at the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight the pair was "doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation."

The duo got engaged at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort, with Megan revealing that 'we drank each other’s blood' after he proposed under a banyan tree - the same spot where they previously had 'asked for magic.'