Harry says media's reference to Sussex title made him aware his letter to Charles was leaked

Prince Harry said he was stopped from meeting his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, upon his return from Canada.

He said he was asked by the Queen to have tea with her and stay the night but he was later informed that she is busy all week.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary, he also said that he was in contact with his father Charles from Canada and told him that he plans to settle there.

He said his father asked him "Can you put that in writing." Harry said he initially refused because of what had happened the last time when his plans about moving to New Zealand or South Africa were leaked to the media.

Harry said but he shared his plan with his father through emails after Charles said he can't do anything unless it is in writing.

Meghan Markle said, "I remember looking at Harry. Oh my gosh. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict. Because they are blocking you from seeing the Queen. But really what they are doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother."

Harry said, "Later that after noon we found out that this story ( on their decision to step back from their royal duties) was coming out."Somehow tabloids knew about this proposal."

Meghan Markle said, "And his dad said put it in writing.And he did. And it was five days later that was on the front page of a newspaper."

Prince Harry said, "It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that that we were going to be back to Canada."

He added, "And the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the give away."