Queen Consort Camilla's father made King 'cry' after 'disgraceful' insult

Queen Consort Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, did not like King Charles III in his daughter's life.
A royal inside tells Radar Online that Shand confronted Charles after his intimate phone call with Camilla leaked in the newspapers.
A royal insider said: "Camilla’s dad never liked or respected Charles — and even told him to leave her alone."
They continued: "At a private meeting, Shand scolded Charles for ruining his daughter’s life, reducing the prince to tears.
“Shand ordered Charles to man up and show some honour and decency. He reminded the prince he was sleeping with another man’s wife, which was a disgrace to the monarchy and his role in the Church of England," they added.
"He told Charles Camilla’s husband was the better man," revealed the source.
Tyler Sanders died in June earlier this year
Idris Elba talks about plans of progressing into directing from acting
Idris Elba reveals his plans for his music career
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his lavish new £250,000 Rolls Royce
Hailey Bieber rocked a dark denim miniskirt while enjoying dinner with Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner
The TV host opted for a simple make-up look