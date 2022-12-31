Queen Consort Camilla's father made King 'cry' after 'disgraceful' insult

Queen Consort Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, did not like King Charles III in his daughter's life.



A royal inside tells Radar Online that Shand confronted Charles after his intimate phone call with Camilla leaked in the newspapers.

A royal insider said: "Camilla’s dad never liked or respected Charles — and even told him to leave her alone."

They continued: "At a private meeting, Shand scolded Charles for ruining his daughter’s life, reducing the prince to tears.

“Shand ordered Charles to man up and show some honour and decency. He reminded the prince he was sleeping with another man’s wife, which was a disgrace to the monarchy and his role in the Church of England," they added.

"He told Charles Camilla’s husband was the better man," revealed the source.