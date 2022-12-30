Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse look cosy in a romantic stroll

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse looked cosy in a romantic stroll in New York City.
On December 30, Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse were spotted having a casual stroll and bundled up against the cold temperatures.
According to People, Pattinson and his singer/model girlfriend wore puffer jackets over long pants and boots, as well as baseball caps.
Waterhouse had her hair loose, and wore a pair of shades, while Pattinson wore a white mask.
The couple, that sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London, looked engrossed in a conversation while walking ahead near Big Apple.
Hailey Bieber rocked a dark denim miniskirt while enjoying dinner with Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner
The TV host opted for a simple make-up look
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoy boating, surfing and skating with their families in Mexico
The Russian figure skater donned a black dress, similar to Jenna Ortega's in 'Wednesday'
Machine Gun Kelly poses with mother and daughter in a sweet family portrait
Andrew Tate’s online feud with Greta Thunberg on Twitter