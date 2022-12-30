Vanessa Hudgens shares a 'Merry' selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker: Celebrity friends react

Vanessa Hudgens is still relishing in her Christmas spirit in a new selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker.
On Thursday, December 29, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram and posted a cheerful selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker.
As per People, Vanessa was in the front and center, taking the selfie, while her major league baseball player boyfriend posed in the background, wearing an Elf costume while smiling for the camera with his hands in a sign of the horns gesture.
The High School Musical star captioned the selfie, "Merry af." Tucker reacted in the comments section, "Heard that," followed by a red heart emoji.
The post garnered compliments from Vanessa's celebrity friends, including Jenna Dewan, who reacted with one fire emoji and one clap emoji. Dancer Julianne Hough commented, "Merry Merry!!!!" with three heart eyes emojis.
