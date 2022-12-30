Luv Sinha bashes Bollywood for giving opportunities to actor who ‘can’t act’

Luv Sinha takes a jab on Bollywood for playing favorites

Luv Sinha who is an actor turned politician has recently taken the floor to bash B-town for giving opportunities to people who can’t even speak Hindi properly, and are ‘as plastic as the surgeries they get.’

He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi film industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers." The actor, without naming anyone, seemed to hint that Bollywood filmmakers are hiring people who are less deserving of their success.”

His tweet got a lot of reactions and many people seemed to agree with the fact that favoritism and nepotism are Bollywood norms. Netizens also said that they expect to see a change in 2023.