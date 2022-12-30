UNICEF Winter Gala : Victoria Silvstedt shows off knockout legs in red gown

Victoria Silvstedt lived up to her reputation on Thursday, as she attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts.

The model, 48, looked ethereal in a red off-the-shoulder gown that highlighted her jaw-dropping figure.

The Swedish beauty displayed her toned pins in the garment which featured a high leg split and a cutout detail at the waist.

Cinching her waist with a matching strap, Victoria added height to her frame with a pair of silver heels.

Styling her platinum locks into loose waves, the star rounded off her look with silver earrings and a gold bracelet.

The event comes after Victoria recently enjoyed a luxury trip to France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.

The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.