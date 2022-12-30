Hrithik Roshan reveals reason why he did ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’

Hrithik Roshan talks about why he chose Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan’s debut film was Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and the actor has recently revealed the reason why he chose to do that film. He unfolded the truth that he only did the movie because he wanted work.

He revealed that his father Rakesh Roshan was reluctant to cast him because he only casted stars in his movies and Hrithik was a newbie.

Talking about it, he said, “My father told me time and time again, ‘I’m not going to make a film for you, you’re on your own’. So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money. I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director.”

He further said, “When he heard that I was doing screen tests, and was getting offers, maybe he sat down one day and thought, ‘What is this happening, am I losing out?’ That, and he was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan]which fell through. And he had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film with all the writers — and I was a part of this process — some weeks into it, everyone started feeling that this film needs a new boy or new girl. You have seen big stars do these roles, and even I was a part of that, that noise. Even I was like, ‘Yes, papa, I don’t want to see Shah Rukh do this’. And, when this got very repetitive, he said, ‘That’s not what I had in mind, I’m taking you in the film’.”

Hrithik was last seen in Vikran Vedha which had Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.