Kim Kardashian ‘focusing’ on kids amid ‘transitional phase’ after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has shifted all her focus to her four kids after signing divorce settlement papers with ex-husband Kanye West.

Ahead of the new year, the reality TV star and her rapper ex “are [now] legally in a better space,” an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight.

"Kim feels like it was a long time coming, so she is grateful a solid agreement is now in place," the source added.

Following her shocking split from Pete Davidson after nine-month romance, the insider revealed that The Kardashians star "will date again when she's ready."

"She's just focusing on her kids right now during this transitional phase," shared the source. "Her kids are feeling very supported and loved by her."

The outlet shared that Kim’s whole “family is making themselves available to talk to her whenever she needs.”

“They've been setting up family playdates, engagements and more to all be together," concluded the insider.

Kim and Kanye, who are parents to four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, parted ways in 2021 after almost 10-year-long romance.



